Erie County Council was prudent to establish the fee to help municipalities with infrastructure projects.

Issues with the condition of state-owned bridges in Erie County have gotten most of the attention, centered in part on the annual diversion of state transportation revenue from the gas tax to help fund the state police.

But Erie County also has a less visible problem with locally owned bridges, in many cases known only to the people who use them and the municipal officials responsible for maintaining them. Progress is being made on that front as a result of a politically difficult decision Erie County Council made in 2017.

By a 6-1 vote, County Council approved an additional $5 fee for vehicle registrations in the county that the state returns for use on local infrastructure needs. Erie County is among 23 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties with that fee in place.

The fee increase drew some opposition when County Council voted on it. But council was prudent to move ahead with it because deficiencies in locally owned bridges pose a severe financial challenge to municipalities that own and maintain them.

The $5 fee, which motorists started paying in April 2018, brings in about $800,000 a year, or a total of about $1.4 million so far. That has allowed municipal and transportation officials to begin making meaningful progress on the backlog of deficiencies in local bridges.

Under state law, the fee revenue can be used for a range of infrastructure improvements. But Erie County officials have prioritized bridge projects to leverage $2 million in matching funds the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has made available for that work.

The fee revenue and the PennDOT match are a financial lifeline for municipalities that are home to the roughly one in three of the 111 locally owned bridges in Erie County that are in poor condition.

Just ask Greene Township Supervisor Richard Allgeier, who joined Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper in the township last week for an update on the fee’s impact. The Etter Road bridge in Greene is among those scheduled for replacement.

“We’ve been struggling, seriously struggling, with this bridge the last five years with constant repairs,” Allgeier said.

Many of the problematic bridges are in rural areas and are unfamiliar to most county residents. But they are vital transportation capillaries in local communities, and their closure can affect emergency response times and school bus schedules along with the convenience of residents.

The projects are prioritized by the Erie County Metropolitan Planning Organization, made up of municipal officials and engineers through the county along with representatives of PennDOT. The MPO ranks bridges based on their condition, their traffic volume and how long of a detour would be required by a bridge closure. As Dahlkemper noted last week, that helps keep politics out of the process.