Why do we need to make Thanksgiving Thursday the new Black Friday?

It seems to me a bit ridiculous that anyone with both oars in the water would choose to spend a perfectly good holiday in line at a bricks-and-mortar retail establishment. Why would anyone want to venture out in a tryptophan haze to acquire a wall-sized TV with a price that fits the confines of their credit limit? Why do we need to make Thanksgiving Thursday the new Black Friday?

Silly question, as the money-motivated Christmas marketing machine becomes more and more relentless and boundless. We all know about competition and profitability, yet I myself and many others would surely agree to have a lot more respect for the retail outlets that choose to close up shop and allow their employees to enjoy a well-deserved holiday. It’s a family holiday, after all, and should be celebrated that way.

Small business Saturday and Cyber Monday take their place without infringing on everyone’s day-off me-time. Why doesn’t Black Friday follow their example like it originally had? We all have better things to do after our turkey day meal, such as hanging our Christmas decorations, for example, while we begin listening to the songs of the season. Why don’t we wait a day or two before engaging in these activities and be more thankful for Thanksgiving?

– Alan Ahlgren, Erie

Citizens voted for Pa.

tax reform, where is it?

The decade-old effort to shift school district property taxes off the backs of property owners to a far more fair and equitable state-level funding mechanism rages on. So where are we?

A committee of legislators has been formed with the task of identifying either a tax elimination or tax relief plan. What is troubling about the formation of this committee is their refusal to acknowledge the public mandate, in a statewide referendum, for elimination.

For years, pro-elimination legislators would instruct folks to call everyone they know in all corners of the state requesting they contact their legislators. We, the constituents, took this to heart and did as requested. We completed our task successfully. How is it, you might ask, we do not have elimination?

I was part of a team that traveled all over the state knocking on doors explaining Senate Bill 76. The citizens in every community we visited supported elimination by a minimum of 70 percent. Often, the legislators stated their constituents did not care about the property tax issue. Our efforts revealed just the opposite. Out of this effort, we delivered more than 30,000 elimination petitions to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.

The culmination of proof came via the 2017 100 percent Homestead Property Tax Exclusion ballot question, in which 56 of Pennsylvania’s 67 (84 percent) counties voted “yes.” The years of calling and knocking on doors as we were requested are no longer needed. The mandate is clear. We did as legislators requested. It is now their turn to do their job, the job the voters have mandated.

– Daniel Hotchkiss, Erie

Regular contributors need

to find some new topics

For about two years now, in a very lovely neighborhood on upper Cherry Street Extension, there is a section of a beautiful white fence that was broken into multiple pieces laying on the ground.

It presents an ugly picture that can’t be overlooked. One would hope someone would remove those broken pieces, even if they don’t replace the missing section of the fence.

On another topic, I’m surprised at the approximately six or seven people who keep writing letters to the editor on a regular basis. One does not need to read the article just the beginning and then look at the writer and instantly know the author because the opinions are always the same with minor changes. So I just never read more then a sentence or two knowing I’ve read it before, albeit with different wording.

– R. Kuzma, Erie

Want a new Wattsburg

field? Then pay for it

I do agree some improvements need to happen to the sports field and the ability to get students and parents involved in athletics.

When it comes to paying for the field, all of those in favor of funding the field who are currently in the Wattsburg Area School District and have proof that they own property and pay school taxes should sign a letter of intent.

Once that number is secured, divide $3 million by the number of taxpayers wanting the field and send them the bill.

Once their cash is secured, start the project.

– George Dickey, Wattsburg