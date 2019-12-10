During the past few years, I have become increasingly dismayed and discouraged by the acrimony displayed in our public life, and particularly the many attempts to pit one group of people against another. This was not the America in which I grew up.

However, occasionally there is an experience that restores my faith in us Americans. This past Sunday, I encountered two such experiences.

The first began at the train station in Woodbourne with the Men of Harmony, a group of gentleman from the former U.S. Steel chorus in Fairless Hills that was caroling at the Three Arches tree lighting in Narbeth.

The second occurred on the way home later that night. I was in the train car with the majority of the carolers. About halfway to my destination at Temple University, one of the carolers asked if the group would sing a few songs. Receiving no objections, we passengers were afforded the delight of holiday songs, well sung, and even participated in the singing of “Jingle Bells.”

The train conductor, with a booming voice and jovial manner, was able to pleasantly “herd” the riders to the right spots in time and place for their exits, helping them off without mishap to either themselves or their many holiday packages, all the while keeping his cheery demeanor.

All this, despite the fact that the evening train had been a half-hour late starting out and many of us, including myself, were grouchy at the start of the ride. However, due to our cheerful conductor, I and most of the others ended the ride in good spirits.

The American spirit still exists but perhaps just needs nourishment.

Peg Dissinger is a resident of Newtown.