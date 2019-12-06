U.S. schools don’t prepare students for real world

Here's an observation worth chewing on: Let's start by agreeing that every parent in America wants a life for their children at least equal to or better than theirs. It's also fair to observe that goal has, in general, been accomplished in each succeeding generation.

Now, given the overwhelming student debt, adult children still living at home and ill-equipped to manage on their own, remaining on their parents' health insurance and periodically seeking "safe spaces" because of tender feelings, it also seems fair to say that the string has been broken in whatever name you want to give the current generation.

Prospective employers say they have never seen a group so ill-prepared in the fundamentals and with no ability to lead or think for themselves. Why has this happened? Well, a good place to look would be what passes for our educational system.

In 2016, the political contributions from the teachers unions set a record of over $33 million, with 93% of it going to Democratic candidates. When President Donald Trump named Betsy DeVos as education secretary, it set in motion an immediate personal and professional condemnation from union leaders and their members, with the intent of stymieing any effort to change the status quo.

By any metric, American schools at every level are failing to prepare students for the real world, but we do know how they vote.

Stephen Hanover

Plumsteadville

Sestak’s withdrawal is a loss for America

One of the most qualified and capable presidential candidates on the Democratic side was forced to withdrawal from the race on Dec. 1. Because he is considered a maverick in the Democratic Party, he was blacklisted and ignored by all the major media. The public at large was never able to hear his message.

Joe Sestak, a retired Navy vice admiral, stands out among all of the eligible Democratic presidential candidates as the most knowledgeable and the most experienced both in national and global issues. During Sestak’s campaign, he tirelessly crisscrossed Iowa and New Hampshire, meeting voters to talk about issues and his policies.

He was well-received everywhere, but not covered by the media. This is really a shame and a great loss to this country. I fear the Democrats cannot be successful in 2020 if they continue to cannibalize their most capable and experienced candidates.

Judy Hoover

Warminster