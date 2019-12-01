U.S. stronger when tax rate was 70 percent.

I heard on TV that Bill Gates would vote for Elizabeth Warren over President Donald Trump. He also said, “There is plenty of money out there to fund the government. The tax rate after World War II was at 70 percent.” He also quoted a number that he would not want to pay. Warren texted him that it would not be that high.

When the tax rate was 70 percent, the country was responsible. It was country first, not “me first.” We paid down the huge cost of World War II, the rebuilding of bombed-out Europe through the Marshall Plan, and the education and job training of 16 million veterans.

When I entered Pennsylvania State University in 1949, the last of the veterans were in my class. The government not only paid for their education, it had built temporary wooden dormitories for them and their families. This built the middle class.

During the last recession, millions lost their homes through fraudulent banking practices. Some families are mortgaging their homes to finance their children’s education. This is killing the middle class. When these people retire they will have no nest egg to fall back on. The cost of their care and health care will fall on the taxpayer. This is the domino effect we will be facing. We have ruined the middle class.

– Cloyd J. Rose, Erie

Candid review of care we

received at UPMC Hamot

Thanks to the angel nurses and nurse’s aides at UPMC Hamot 7 South for the care they gave my wife Joyce. Special hugs and thanks to Jessia and Sarah for their care and empathy for our family, and Vanessa for the smiles you brought to Joyce.

Two doctors have no empathy or bedside manner and would be better kept in the lab. But then there is Dr. Jan Rothman, who called me at the hospital while traveling to his own sick family member. Thank you, Doc. Also a big hug and thanks to Dr. Bridget Shanahan, who treats the patient and family above and beyond expectations.

– Fenton James, Erie

Pay attention and it is

clear Trump is a con man

Can Chuck Sargent provide proof that President Donald Trump is a genius in the form of testing by some higher education or medical proof? No. He clearly has a problem with grade school geography by not being able to distinguish areas of the U.S., i.e, he can’t tell Dayton from Toledo or Colorado from New Mexico. He can call himself anything he wants to, like I can say I am 25 years old with blonde hair, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a hour-glass shape. Am I? No, not by far. Where is his proof? He has none. It is delusions.

As for Maxx Jonson, besides having the blinders on, you apparently cannot hear or do not understand the English language. Who or what gives you the idea that President Barack Obama ordered the FBI to investigate Trump. Of course, Republicans love to blame everything and anything on Obama.

Have you not listened to the news on a daily basis? Why is it that Trump is ordering anyone subpoenaed not to testify? Oh, could it be that the truth is coming out and he will soon be impeached?

Trump is just a con artist. His “university” was a con game that took money from hard-working people. Look at why he feels he does not have to release his tax records. Is it because he could likely face criminal charges if they were shown? Oh, he can enjoy his new home in Florida, but not the White House?

Clearly, my judgment and reasoning are not clouded by hate. I see and hear reality.

– Kathy Brown, Erie

Trump not a biblical flawed

vessel, he’s just flawed

Rick Perry says Trump is God’s “Chosen One” for America now. As the Guardian pointed out on Nov. 26:

“The notion that Trump is a ruler of less-than-perfect Christian values sent to benefit the godly – a second King Cyrus, perhaps – is common on the religious right.

His own religious commitment seems questionable in the extreme but the thrice-married, porn star- and Playmate-paying, (genital)-grabbing, customer-defrauding, disability-mocking, race-baiting, Nazi-sympathizing, oft-bankrupt, impeachment-threatened president counts evangelical Christians as a key bloc of support.”

Wow!

It is certainly true that according to the Bible, God can use bad kings for good purposes. But they are not “Chosen Ones” in any spiritual sense. The big-time chosen ones – Moses and Christ and Muhammad fit that bill, and there is a difference between them and Cyrus or other compromised leaders. And the difference is – character.

– Rev. Charles Brock, Erie