At least three or four nurses came to my rescue immediately.

On Nov. 5, I was sitting with my wife in the waiting room of the Saint Vincent Hospital Surgery Center. We were waiting for our son, who was having a procedure done. I suddenly had an attack of violent upset stomach. Hard vomiting, dry heaves, the whole bit.

When it was more or less over, I was dizzy and couldn’t stand. For the record, I am 91 years old. When all of this started, my wife went looking for a nurse. The response was surprising. At least three or four nurses came to my rescue immediately. They provided what I needed, took my blood pressure, got me a wheelchair and a lot of other things. In the meantime, our son was getting ready to go home to our house (he lives alone and the doctor didn’t want him to be alone). The nurses thought, because of the severity of my upset stomach, it might be good for me to go to the emergency room and they would call ahead.

I said no because I had had this sort of thing before and all I needed to do was go home and rest. Arrangements were made for my son to be taken to our house and the nurses continued to tend to me. I continued to get over the episode of stomach upset and insisted I would go home. They put me in a wheelchair and took me out to my car. My wife was driving.

By the next morning, it was all over and I felt fine. The only real regret I had was I did not get any of the names of the nurses who went well beyond the call of duty in caring for me. I cannot overstate my appreciation of them.

– Will Rhodes, Erie

Now is the time to thank

the unsung heroes in life

Thanksgiving is a special time to give thanks. Thanks to everyone who makes a difference in someone’s life every day.

Helpful people who see the best in others and help them reach their potential. And for anyone who works hard and doesn’t feel appreciated, good job!

Nurturing individuals, moms and dads, grandparents and caregivers on duty 24-7. Kind, knowledgeable sales associates and store personnel who try their best. Servers who work long hours on their feet with smiles on their faces. Thank you.

Good hairdressers and barbers who make men, women, teens and children look and feel good about themselves. Insurance agents who help us through some of the most difficult times of our lives.

Veterans – without them our country wouldn’t be free. God bless you and your families for your sacrifices. Invaluable first responders and medical staff. You go the extra mile every day.

Genuine, loving family and friends. We are truly blessed to have you in our lives.

Happy Thanksgiving to all of the unsung heroes of today. This Thanksgiving, please try to give an unexpected blessing to someone in need.

– Sharon Korynoski, Millcreek

GOP has raised dizzying

array of debunked defenses

Here are debunked Republican arguments used in their desperate efforts to save a corrupt president. It is an impressive array:

• There was no quid pro quo.

• There was a quid pro quo, but it was not something unusual.

• The quid pro quo was engaged in only to fight corruption in Ukraine, something about which the president has great concern.

• Ukraine did not know that it was being extorted.

• Ukraine was behind 2016 election meddling, not our enemy Russia.

• The money promised Ukraine was held up because Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky had recently been elected and we needed to see if he was “the real deal,” someone who was worthy of our trust and aid.

• Ukraine got the money for weaponry that was appropriated by Congress, so there was no impropriety.

• There is only hearsay evidence.

• We must unmask the whistleblower and hear from him or her to in order to get to the truth.

• The parade of witnesses who defied Trump's order that they not testify and provided damaging testimony against him are radical, leftist never-Trumpers.

• The president hardly knows European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

• What the president did was wrong, but not an impeachable offense.

Efforts to obfuscate, to distort, to distract, and to engage in witness intimidation have all fallen flat. Where do the Republicans go now in standing by the man they protect and defend at all costs?

– Oren Spiegler, Peters Township