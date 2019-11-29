Yeah, yeah, everybody knows the first settlers and Native Americans ate together at the first Thanksgiving in 1621. But do you know what that funny looking red protuberance on a turkey’s forehead is called? Yeah, I didn’t think so. What else don’t you know about the holiday and turkeys? Take the quiz and find out.





Had enough Thanksgiving on Thursday? Appetizers? Dinner? Dessert? Drinks? Seconds? Thirds? Gobble more? Did you wolf down a third slice of pumpkin pie with whipped cream while watching the late football game? Pants button straining to near snapping? Thank goodness for sweatpants.

Yes, after that day of thanks and gluttony, I understand how you have already moved on from Thanksgiving after being stuffed with turkey and stuffing. But I need you to save a little room today for just a little more Thanksgiving.

Beyond pilgrims and Native Americans feasting for the first time at Plymouth Plantation in November 1621, what do you know about the holiday and associated facts? Let’s find out. Answers are listed at the end of the quiz. No peeking.

1. Which Native American tribe joined settlers at the first Thanksgiving meal?

a. Apache

b. Cherokee

c. Hekawi

d. Wampanoag

2. The first Thanksgiving feast lasted:

a. One day

b. Two days

c. Three days

d. Four days

3. The settlers and Native Americans partook mainly of what entree at the first Thanksgiving?

a. Lobster

b. Fowl

c. Venison

d. Cod and root vegetables

4. What is the name of the fleshy protuberance hanging off a turkey’s forehead?

a. Snood

b. Wattles

c. Grilt

d. Covfefe

5. Which Christmas classic was originally a Thanksgiving song?

a. “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”

b. “Sleigh Ride”

c. “Jingle Bells”

d. “Jingle Bell Rock”

6. What state annually raises the most turkeys, at approximately 41 million?

a. Arkansas

b. Minnesota

c. North Carolina

d. Indiana

7. What are young male and female turkeys called?

a. Donald and Kellyanne

b. Jakes and Jennies

c. Coots and Preeners

d. Pucks and Billies

8. A typical Thanksgiving meal has approximately how many calories?

a. 4,000

b. 4,500

c. 5,900

d. 6,500

9. How many pounds does the average American gain from Thanksgiving until Christmas?

a. 5

b. 6

c. 7

d. 8

10. What do Arizona, Louisiana, North Carolina, and Texas have in common regarding Thanksgiving?

a. A city name that includes the word turkey.

b. A Butterball factory operates in each state.

c. Each is a major producer of cranberries.

d. They raise turkeys in air conditioned coops due to the oppressive summer heat.

11. Why do some folks feel sleepy after Thanksgiving dinner?

a. Turkey contains the sleep-inducing amino acid L-Tryptophan.

b. Boring stories from Grandpa Fred we’ve heard many times before.

c. Overeating a heavy meal draws significant blood away from the head to the digestive system.

d. The result of drinking too much alcohol.

12. How fast can a turkey run? (Kind of important for the poor bird this time of year.)

a. 15 mph

b. 20 mph

c. 25 mph

d. 35 mph

Answers: 1. d; 2. c; 3. c; 4. a; 5. b; 6. b; 7. b; 8. b; 9. d; 10. a; 11. c; 12. c.

