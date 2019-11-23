Getting there: One key as the Erie School District works to improve student achievement is engaging more parents in tracking and encouraging their children’s progress. That’s especially challenging in an urban district like Erie, where many families struggle with poverty and other issues.

Credit Erie School District leaders, then, for arranging free transportation for people who otherwise might have trouble getting to parent-teacher conferences on Thursday and Friday. Transportation can be a major issue for people of limited means.

The district arranged for continuous bus loops from four Erie community centers – the Martin Luther King Center, the Booker T. Washington Center, the John F. Kennedy Center and the Boys & Girls Club of Erie – to take parents to the schools their children attend.

Information on how many people took advantage of the service wasn’t immediately available Friday afternoon. But it was another example of the focus on increased community engagement that district leaders have emphasized in recent years.

Remember that over the summer Superintendent Brian Polito and other district officials toured neighborhoods to tout improved programs and try to bring students back from charter schools.

Bad example: Jim Vieira, the dean of Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy, clearly brings a lot of positive qualities to his role. That showed in the public support he received from students and families when the Erie School District considered transferring him to a different school.

The transfer was scuttled when Erie School Board members responded to that support by reversing their support for the transfer. But Vieira’s conduct at the heart of the matter was unprofessional and a poor example for staff and students.

At issue were two emails Vieira sent on Oct. 31, the first to Collegiate faculty and the second in answer to a teacher’s response to the first email. In the emails, Vieira aired in pointed language his grievances with the changes made at Collegiate by schools Superintendent Brian Polito and other district leaders.

Vieira apologized publicly for his poor judgment after the Erie Times-News obtained the emails.

“I believe Mr. Vieira understands what he did was unprofessional and detrimental to the inclusive environment we are working to foster,” Polito said.

Let’s hope so.

Broadening horizons: One way to nurture people’s regard for the arts is to expose them to them as children. That opens kids up to what art, music, literature and such add to life.

The United Way of Erie County’s Imagination Library, for example, aims to instill a love of reading by providing young children with free books. And this week, the Erie Philharmonic performed four free concerts for thousands of local schoolchildren at the Warner Theatre.

“This is going to be the first experience seeing an orchestra for many of these students,” Philharmonic Executive Director Steve Weiser said.