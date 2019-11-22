The Erie County Student Coalition wants the Republican congressman from Butler to commit to attending an in-person town hall next spring on various issues.

A group of Erie County students are again trying to pin down U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly.

In May 2018, members of the Erie County Student Coalition pushed for and secured an in-person meeting with Kelly at his Erie office following the school shooting three months earlier at Parkland, Florida’s, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in which 17 people were killed.

The coalition, comprised of student advocates from high schools across Erie County, also helped organize gun violence protests; participated in the March for Our Lives Rally in Washington, D.C., in March 2018; and took part in an April 2018 town hall meeting at Strong Vincent Middle School that touched on gun violence and school safety.

Now, the Student Coalition has requested that Kelly — the Butler Republican seeking re-election to a sixth two-year term in 2020 — personally attend a town hall meeting this spring.

The forum would include all candidates for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District seat, including three Democrats who have announced their candidacies thus far, Kristy Gnibus, Daniel Smith Jr. and Edward DeSantis.

The forum’s exact date, time and location must still be worked out.

Lauren Seliga, a Student Coalition member, said that Gnibus, Smith and DeSantis have all accepted invitations to the forum. The Student Coalition is still waiting to hear from Kelly, she said.

Tim Butler, Kelly's Erie-based district director, acknowledged receipt of the Student Coalition's letter and told me that "we (are) responding."

The letter, dated Oct. 30, states that “Unlike the last town hall, this will not be limited to the topic of gun violence. You pick the date and we will make it happen.

“The Erie County Student Coalition has decided to request months in advance an in-person town hall to ensure your attendance.”

The letter points out that most of the group’s members will be eligible to vote in the 2020 election.

“This town hall would give you a great opportunity to speak face-to-face with your constituents and show them that you truly do care,” the letter states.

I received the letter from Seliga, an 18-year-old North East High School senior who is working to boost the group’s membership.

I interviewed Seliga in October about how and why the student group is making the issue of climate change a primary focus. However, Seliga told me that the group will continue to focus on politics and the platforms of political candidates.

Seliga, in an e-mail, wrote that “In-person town halls are an essential part of the governmental process and allow elected officials to establish a communicative relationship with their constituents. Elected officials have a responsibility to work in the best interest of the people they represent and without communication, they cannot achieve that.

“No matter how uncomfortable and turbulent in-person town halls can be,” Seliga wrote, “the importance of them will never diminish as progress cannot occur without open dialogue between elected officials and their constituents.”

