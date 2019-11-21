The best part of Tuesday’s election was the turnout. Whatever you think of the political climate, clearly it has been a call to action for voters to make time during their busy week to vote.

Typically, in an off-year election, I have spent two or three minutes total checking in, voting, and getting back to my car. It usually takes longer to drive the 1.9 miles from my home to my polling place than it does to collect the "I Voted" sticker that falls off my shirt by the time I get to the office.

In Burlington County, official turnout was nearly 30 percent, or almost double what a typical off-year election brings. This year, I really didn’t mind the 25 minutes I spent in line. I’m not normally a patient person, but I was at peace with this.

Our suburban Philadelphia area, without question, will be watched closely nationally. Both parties turned out in impressive numbers, setting the tone for the 2020 election.

We certainly noticed the interest in this off-year election in our offices, where we had record website traffic.

It’s not much of a surprise that Democrats gained an even bigger edge. That has been the story over and over in the suburbs throughout the country. Polarization seems to have taken such a hold that for a significant number of voters, the only thing that matters is whether the candidate has a D or an R by his or her name. And right now, the momentum in the suburbs seems to be riding with the D’s, although I have to acknowledge that a lot more Republicans in Burlington County on Tuesday held onto their seats than last year.

I can dare to dream, but I’m almost certainly spitting into the wind. Maybe, just maybe, Democrats will realize that offering an olive branch to Republicans ultimately will lead to more meaningful work being done.

Offering a two-by-four across the forehead, which both parties have done for years now, isn’t working. The current combative climate is much more two-by-four than olive branch, and that’s the leadership in both parties’ fault. And realistically, until the tone at the top of the leadership pyramid changes, civility isn’t going to trickle down. You are who your leaders are.

Several Republican candidates lost because of the R. The county freeholders have completely switched over to the Democrats, all because of the R by the incumbents’ name, and there’s a Democratic sheriff for the first time in many years. The only modest surprise is that Assembly candidates Ryan Peters and Jean Stanfield were able to win despite the R.

Democratic Congressman Andy Kim is going to face a challenge next year after narrowly defeating incumbent Tom MacArthur in the 3rd District, despite being more of a bridge builder than a flamethrower. It will be a tough election because he’s in a chamber with 435 members that doesn’t have a chance to accomplish much in the current climate. Kim very well could do the best job possible for his constituents and still be ousted.

Someday, leadership from both parties will have to have the courage to meet in the middle and do what’s best for the greater good. It’s encouraging that voters are taking note, making themselves heard, and showing up at the polls like they haven’t in decades. We have to get back to the point where we are voting based on issues rather than a letter in the alphabet.

Shane Fitzgerald is Atlantic Sub-Regional Executive Editor for GateHouse Media, including the Burlington County Times and 20 other publications in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and Maryland. Contact him at sfitzgerald@thebct.com.