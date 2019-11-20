



There are days where we can’t help but wonder what we’re paying our state legislators to do.

Sunday was one of them. We learned from environmental reporter Kyle Bagenstose that the state Superfund program is going broke and no one in Harrisburg seems to know what to do about it.

The few ideas our elected officials have floated so far seem to either stand no real chance politically or fall well short financially. They need to do better and they need to do it soon.

We don’t view the Pennsylvania Hazardous Sites Cleanup Act as some Big Government program that the Commonwealth’s residents are better off without. The HSCA is remediating, or at least monitoring, 100 or so of the most hazardous environmental sites in the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, which administers the approximately $50-million-a-year program, investigates contamination, removes toxic drums and soils, treats groundwater and drinking water, and maintains protective caps that stop surface exposure and rainwater infiltration at these sites. The department’s work also gets down to nuts-and-bolts issues at the sites like fencing, vegetation and storm water controls.

While the program is often — and fairly — criticized by residents near these sites for moving too slowly and with too much bureaucratic red tape, there’s no debating that its crucial work has contained the fallout from these sites and, in many cases, brought them back to where the land can be used again.

And these sites aren’t somewhere else. There are 14 of them in Bucks County, from Croydon to Nockamixon and a dozen places in between.

In 2016, Gov. Tom Wolf allowed the Capital Stock and Franchise Tax to expire. It had generated most of the HSCA’s funding. The state DEP can’t make up the lost revenue. After all, it’s projecting a $30-million budgetary shortfall that’ll eat into savings and reduce its fund balance to $41 million. Even if the DEP opted to put all of that money into the HSCA program, it wouldn’t be enough to cover even a single year’s worth of its work.

Adding to the funding pressure is the fact that, under President Donald Trump, the federal Environmental Protection Agency has worked aggressively to accelerate cleanups and get its Superfund sites, like the Watson Johnson Landfill in Richland, off the agency’s books and into the hands of its state-level counterparts.

So what’s the plan to shore up the program?

The four Republican lawmakers in leadership positions in the House and Senate appropriations and environmental committees did not respond when Bagenstose asked them that question.

The Democrats he asked responded but had no formal plan of their own, just some ideas. Some pointed to Restore PA, Wolf’s ambitious $4.5 billion infrastructure (and other things) initiative that’d use a severance tax on natural gas drilling in Pennsylvania to fund payments on a 20-year bond that’d create the capital.

We’ve expressed serious doubts about Restore PA, both because we believe Wolf is promising to use the money for too many different things and because we believe a severance tax will never get past the Republican leadership in Harrisburg.

State Rep. Wendy Ullman, D-143, of Plumstead, introduced a bill that’d redirect leftover money from a state deposit program on recyclable materials to the HSCA. While we appreciate her effort to do something, she could not say how much funding the measure would generate and the bill has yet to clear committee.

David Hess, a former secretary of the DEP under Gov. Tom Ridge, characterized the solutions he’s heard so far as Band-aids. We share that assessment.

Perhaps, with so much on their plates, many of our state legislators are focusing on whatever crisis is right in front of them at the expense of everything that can wait.

But that’s not what we voted for. We voted for people who told us they were visionaries who could deliver big, bold solutions to problems before they became crises. That’s the kind of leadership we thought our tax dollars were buying.