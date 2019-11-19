Unlike most of our friends and neighbors, I didn’t watch much of the Alabama vs. LSU football game last weekend.



It’s not that I wasn’t interested. I made chicken buffalo dip and artichoke dip before the game. Since we live within walking distance of the stadium, we decided to hunker down and watch the game at home, and stay out of the traffic. But since I knew the game would be close, I decided to keep myself otherwise occupied until the fourth quarter - when the action really counts.



As I stood in my driveway cleaning out my car Saturday afternoon, I could hear the stadium roar just up the hill. Alabama must have scored, I thought. Then, soon after, I’d hear the hooping and hollering and “OH MY GAWD” from our LSU-fan neighbors, who live on either side of us. I knew, without even watching the game, that it wasn’t going in Alabama’s favor.



The loss was devastating for some. A college student I teach remarked that it was the first time she’s seen Alabama lose in Tuscaloosa since she’s been in college - and she’s a senior. Some of my kids’ friends, who are much more invested in the sport than my own children, cried on their walk home from the game. My own kids, on the other hand, only knew there was a game going on because we told them that President Donald Trump was in town. Why Trump would ever want to come to Tuscaloosa just for a football game, they didn’t seem to know.



I am raising my kids as Alabama fans. Growing up in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium with two parents who work for the University of Alabama, our kids were indoctrinated early. Big Al visits my youngest child’s preschool every year. “Spirit Day” on Fridays does not mean you can wear blue or orange. (OK, a child could, but they would definitely be the odd one out.) My youngest daughter could say “Roll Tide” before she could form a full sentence. And our oldest daughter had been to her first Alabama football game before she was even four months old. Granted, she didn’t stay awake much longer past kickoff, but we proudly made it to the game and have the photo to prove it.



But as much as my kids are being raised to be Alabama fans - there’s no doubt they’d be anything else - I’m guess I’m not raising them to love the game. My son would much rather play video games than watch football on TV. When my kids go to a game, they are there for the concession stand more so than anything going on the field. And if they last until the third quarter without begging to leave early, it’s a small miracle - which is why now, with three kids, we usually just stay at home.



When it got down to the fourth quarter, and I had rejoined my husband in the living room in front of the TV, our 10-year-old walked in the room just as LSU ran out the clock and won.



“Alabama didn’t win?” she said, staring at the screen with a confused look. “We always win.”



No, not always. As someone who experienced four different Alabama football coaches in four years when I was in college at UA, as someone who knew more losing games in college than wins and experienced a program on probation, losing one game to LSU doesn’t faze me.



If anything, a loss makes the season a lot more interesting.

Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Reach her at lydia.seabolavant@tuscaloosanews.com.