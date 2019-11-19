Senate needs to vote on background-checks bill

I’m sick and tired of thoughts and prayers and hand-wringing and excuses after school shootings.

I am a teacher, and Columbine happened during my first year in the classroom. All the stuff that has actually gotten done in schools since then (drills, armed police officers/guards, bulletproof lining on glass windows, red lines, window shades, door buzzers, flashing lights, etc.) is all done on the assumption that a shooting will happen eventually at our schools.

We’re amping up anxiety for our kids every time we put them through a lockdown drill. But nothing ever seems to change that would actually stop shootings from happening.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut is an excellent advocate for gun violence prevention. His entire state mourned the devastating loss of life after Sandy Hook. That’s why he is working to get HR 8 voted on in the Senate.

HR 8 would require universal background checks for all gun sales in the United States, which would close the individual-sale loopholes that are currently unregulated.

Research shows that gun violence prevention laws, such as background checks, do make a difference. Murphy’s state and our own state of New Jersey stand as examples of that. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needs to stop blocking HR 8 and allow a vote. More than 90% of Americans support universal background checks, so what is the holdup?

It really makes me so sick that we’d rather teach our kids how to stand up to a shooter than have the adults in Congress stand up to special interests like the National Rifle Association. It’s time to stop making excuses and start making real change. It’s time for the Senate to vote yes on HR 8.

Kelly Clark

Medford