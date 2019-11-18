Complaints about the impeachment inquiry process are targeted to people who don’t know the difference between an indictment and a trial, or a trial and a deposition and who don’t know that Nixon and Clinton were impeached after secretive processes run by unaccountable special prosecutors.

Larry Haft, Langhorne

If Trump did not collude with Russians to get elected, then why is Trump trying to falsely blame Ukrainians for election meddling?

Hank Schrandt, Newtown

Rather than proving anything approaching an impeachable offense, witnesses at the House impeachment inquiry appeared to be deep bureaucrats who either hated Trump from the start or were offended because he did not trust them and follow their advice on the Ukraine.

Rick Staedtler, Holland