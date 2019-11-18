Murder is a serious crime. Attempted murder, being caught before the act, is also a serious crime. Extortion is a serious crime as is attempted extortion. The whistleblower outed Trump before he could complete extortion. Was there a crime? Is Trump innocent?

Michael Frank, Doylestown Borough

There seems to be a little comedy in the whistleblower's headline in last Monday’s “whistleblower” headline in the opinion page. What if the whistleblower was Rep. Schiff’s brother, would that matter?

Frank Thomas, Hatboro

I can't wait until November 2020. The Republican presidential candidate will be a criminal who was impeached during his first term but not removed from office versus a Democratic nominee — whoever it turns out to be — that few voters truly like.

John McCann, Buckingham