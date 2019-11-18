It's not about coming up short

One of the great things about covering high school sports is seeing athletes and teams achieve their goals and win championships.

At the same time, one of the toughest things is seeing athletes get upset when they fall short.

Over the past month, the District 10 and PIAA soccer and girls volleyball playoffs took place as well as other sports. There were teams that were happy to be there and compete even after a loss, and there were teams that were crushed when they lost.

After witnessing this for about a decade, I've come to the conclusion that most athletes aren't upset that they didn't win a championship. I think it's about the season finally being over.

Villa Maria basketball coach Doug Chuzie said something years ago in Hershey that really struck me. After the Victors lost in the state championship game, he didn't mention that they lost but rather that he was upset he wouldn't see his seniors the next day at practice. He also told his team to appreciate the journey, and not focus on the result.

I think a lot of coaches and players feel the same way. It's not about coming up short, but rather not seeing each other after spending months together.

Another example happened Friday morning after Villa Maria lost in the PIAA girls soccer championship. When interviewing goalkeeper Alex Velez, a question about what her team meant to her this year wasn't even finished when she showed emotion and said that her teammates were her best friends and her family.

There are special bonds formed in high school sports some of which last a lifetime. Teammates spend hours and hours together each week with the same goal in mind. They have to rely on each other to achieve these goals, which means a lot to teenagers growing up.

As we wrap up football season and transition into winter sports, I implore athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, administrators and fans to take time each week and appreciate what you are doing.

Trophies and medals come and go, but memories and friendships will last forever.

