Two former eastside Erie Catholic grade schools are about to get a second life. Mercy Center for Women plans to buy Holy Rosary School, while St. John the Baptist parish official Mary Hoffman reports that the Child Development Center hopes to soon buy St. John School. That school is already in use as a CDC satellite. While Holy Rosary Church remains in operation, St. John Church is open only for funerals and special events. It’s good to see that the schools, which are in good condition even though they are both more than 60 years old, will have a bright future. The late Monsignor Victor Miller, former pastor at St. John, put his architectural training to good use when the parish built the school in 1950. He positioned the gymnasium on the west side of the school, with a separate entrance so that people could use it while the rest of the building was closed. ... Fans of the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers who stayed up late to watch Thursday’s game between the two longtime rivals had to be shocked by the fight in the game’s final eight seconds. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and used it to whack him over the head. It certainly ruined the good feeling for Browns fans from the team’s 21-7 victory. Garrett’s immediate future is in doubt, which will hurt his team. ... Earlier in the game, Erie’s James Conner was sidelined as his shoulder injury flared up. He showed a lot of guts for trying to return to the Steelers’ lineup, even though his pain was obvious. ... Not even the recent spate of cold weather and snow could delay work on major downtown construction projects. They include a new building at UPMC Hamot, the Hampton Inn & Suites on Erie’s bayfront, the Marquette training and innovation center, UPMC Park, Erie Insurance’s new building and other structures. Since July, nearly $24 million in building projects have been triggered by the revised Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program. Mayor Joe Schember said he hopes the program will hit at least $30 million in construction costs by the end of the year. ... For years, Bill DeSarro battled cancer, but he never lost his smile. The prominent local builder made friends wherever he went, including on his more than a dozen trips to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas for treatment. Bill, who died last week, contributed his skills to numerous local organizations, including churches and schools. He was a gifted carpenter but an even better man who was beloved by everyone who knew him. ... Three Dog Night, which has performed in Erie many times in recent years, including at CelebrateErie, has scheduled a Feb. 6 appearance at the Warner Theatre. ... Past and present members of The Temptations, The Miracles and The Capitols will put on a Motown Christmas show Saturday at the Warner Theatre. Those groups cut a lot of great songs. ... Former WJET-TV sports reporter Mike Gallagher, who recently moved to Tampa, Florida, is offering his Erie Sailors jersey signed by movie star Bill Murray to Casey Wells for display at UPMC Park. Gallagher dined with Murray, then a part owner of Erie’s professional baseball team, at Andy’s Pub. Murray made a surprise visit to Ainsworth Field and then put on quite a show for fans. ... Local youth hockey teams can’t wait for the renovated JMC Ice Arena to open. Officials say it will be about a month before skaters can use the arena, which has been completely rebuilt. ... The general consternation over the fact that the Houston Astros allegedly stole other teams’ signs is surprising. Baseball teams have been stealing signs for decades. Al Lopez, when he managed the Chicago White Sox, stationed a man on the scoreboard to swipe signs. Al Worthington, then a relief pitcher for the Sox, was a religious man who objected to Lopez’s “eye in the sky” and threatened to quit the team. He was traded to the Minnesota Twins. I suppose that because so many teams cheated to get an edge does not make it right, but neither is it the end of the world. ... Last week’s address at the Erie Maritime Museum by shipwreck explorer Jim Kennard drew a standing-room-only crowd. Kennard, 76, has written a book on shipwrecks on the Great Lakes.

Kevin Cuneo can be reached at kevin.cuneo1844@gmail.com.