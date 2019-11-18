



Several Democratic hopefuls have bombarded us with plans for a "Medicare For All" program, with nary a coherent plan for funding the estimated trillions of dollars we don't have. Let's step back for a moment and consider past history.

Our existing Medicare Program is in financial difficulty. Virtually every federal program ever proposed and carried through has cost much, much more than originally estimated. Can we expect that this plan will be different?

Social Security has turned out to be a massive Ponzi Scheme, which would result in jail time if run privately. When started, it promised full retirement benefits at age 65, payable to the actual wage earner. It has been expanded to provide benefits to many others (some who have not even contributed) — and the maximum benefit goal post was moved to age 70 (at this time) with further changes being considered. Will it finally tap out at 100? Even with all attempts to balance income and costs, the program still is running deeply in the red.

Another federal program, not mentioned often, is the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. It was designed to ensure payment of private pension funds, at no cost to taxpayers. It would be funded by insurance payments from those companies which provide their own pension plans to employees. That program is so deeply in debt that it will never recover. Again, I would ask readers to mention any federal program and convince me it is not failing financially. Tell me this new "Medicare For All" plan will be different.

However, in spite of all this, I am a dyed-in-the-wool pessimist. This harebrained scheme will eventually be passed. Maybe not on this time around, but eventually. Any program proposed by a candidate gets a life of its own and carries forward until Congress finally adopts it. Funding will be provided by taxing the rich — so who cares?

However, Bernie wants to get rid of the "rich". "Tax the billionaires out of existence", he says. Then who will he tax? YOU! But that is another story.

Walter F Thomson lives in Warminster.