I am a psychotherapist in private practice in Langhorne Borough since 1997. Although I have a general practice, my work has been focused on children, teens, college kids and families. I have seen hundreds of young people and worked with their families. In the 1990's and early 2000's, the kids that came through my office were the “bad” kids. They had behavioral problems, their grades were failing, they were using drugs or drinking, (sometimes with their parents who were permissive about pot and alcohol), and they were bold. They would talk back to authority and push limits. These kids had Mohawks, or blue hair, or no hair! You could spot them.

I haven't had a 'bad' kid come through my office in years. My office is filled with AP kids. Every one smarter than the other, and talented. Competing for first in their class. These are the kids every parent wants and other kids want to be like. But my office is overflowing.

Here's what they all talk about: ANXIETY. Ninth graders who are worried their chances of getting into college are ruined because of a “C” in a class. Kids who are terrified to make a mistake and can't “think outside the box.” Picking a college is practically paralyzing, but not for the reasons you'd expect. They don't want to be too far from home. They are afraid and feel dependent. Living in a dorm, having an unfamiliar roommate, assuming the classwork will be too hard, making friends. Anyone who goes away to college has to navigate these things, but these kids are too scared to take the risk.

Stepping back and trying to explain how we got here is not hard and the reasons are multifaceted. Families are stressed out. Often times both parents are working, they're tired. They don't have the time to give to their kids, family dinners are no longer the standard. Parents are worried about money, about the future, they're trying to keep up. That gets communicated to their kids, directly and indirectly. In school, kids learn that not doing well on exams is a comment about their worth. Teachers know that statistics are being tallied that show how well their students are testing. Poor test grades reflects on teachers which takes a little wind out of their sails at the bargaining table. Poor test grades impact property values and a community's desirability.

And don't forget intruder drills. Man with a gun. These are just some of the pressures. And at the bottom of the heap, underneath stressed out families, demanding teachers, community values and intruder drills, are our children. Our children, who just need a supportive and safe place to learn, to figure out who they are, have fun, try new things and grow into secure adults.

When the world around you expects you to “have it all together” it's hard to ask for help and shameful that you need it.

I had heard about the death of Central Bucks West student Katie Gane all the way down here in Langhorne. I heard she was a good kid, like all the others. Too often when kids die, no one wants to talk about it. The way to 'make good' on something so horrible is to find the lessons and pass them on.

Lori Weiniger is a clinical social work/therapist, in a private practice located in Langhorne Borough.