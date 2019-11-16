Your article about Chuck Hagel's speech in Erie was very disappointing. I attended the speech and, when shown your article, I was not even sure that the author had heard the same speaker that I had. To imply that the talk was mainly about the Trump administration is misguided. The speaker never led any of his topics with what the current administration is doing, but only mentioned it after he had made his point about the topic.

Hagel mainly focused on how the United States deals and should deal in the future with nations around the world. A major point of emphasis was the need to build alliances with our allies in Europe and worldwide. He also discussed the challenges of dealing with adversaries, including China, which happens to have the world's largest economy.

I believe the theme that was most missed in your article came at the beginning of Hagel's speech. The former Republican senator and secretary of defense in a Democrat's administration said that he was very disappointed in the partisanship and divisiveness in politics right now. He wished that people could be less divisive when talking about politics. It seems to me that an article that leaves out the nonpartisan points and focuses instead on criticisms of the current president is being more divisive than it should be and much more divisive than the speech from Chuck Hagel was.

– Rick DeWitt, Erie

Let’s all pray that Trump

can handle stress of job

The foremost Christian principle that can be applied to our current political situation is prayer. I believe that regardless of your position, prejudice or political perspective concerning President Donald Trump, we all should pray for Trump to have help with his ability to handle stress.

Being president is the most stress-filled job in America. Think of all the presidents in your lifetime and how we noted the effects of stress on each one. But Trump is at the top of the peacetime presidents’ stress list. How you handle stress will either release the pressures that bind you, or cloud your wisdom.

My reasoning? I have never seen Donald Trump laugh, except the laughter of derision (scorn, mockery, disdain). The absence of genuine laughter is symptomatic of dangerous stress. I am not asking him to break out in genuine laughter. The situation here is dangerous. It is a matter in which stress will cloud his wisdom and increase danger.

If I have made any contribution to the science of theology, it would be: “Laughter is the physical embodiment of the theological doctrine of grace – forgiveness, compassion, at-one-ment.” An old saying goes, “The only thing the devil cannot do is laugh, except the laughter of derision.” May everyone join in prayer for Trump. I suggest the concluding words of a famous prayer: “Deliver us from evil” and let God be the judge.

To me, this means Trump should find a less stressful job, like dirty laundry manager in a prison somewhere.

– Rev. John M. Scott, Millcreek

NPRC has not obtained

necessary accreditation

To the honorable state Rep. Curt Sonney:

I was terribly disappointed when I read the Nov. 8 Erie Times-News article in which you were quoted as stating, "I think the (Northern Pennsylvania Regional College) has a 21st-century model and the constituency will recognize that.” I'd recommend that you do a more in-depth review of the criteria that allows entities to be considered 21st-century educational models.

First and foremost, for an educational institution to credible it must be accredited. The NPRC is not currently accredited in any way, fashion, form or shape. For a student, attending an educational institution to receive recognized credit(s) for attending and completing a single “course,” the institution must have received an accreditation from a recognized accrediting entity. NPRC has not done so. Even its own website only states it is “working on accreditation,” but doesn’t state anything further on this subject.

No student will receive any recognition for any courses taken from NPRC unless that school is accredited as stated, above. Likewise and maybe more importantly, a student may successfully complete an NPRC course and/or, ultimately, complete sufficient courses to be awarded and receive an NPRC certificate, diploma and/or degree. But, as NPRC is not accredited in any way, no organization, prospective employer, etc., should recognize it either.

The fact that the NPRC states it is “associated with Gannon University” does not give NPRC accreditation in any way. Likewise, whether its an individual’s money, or federal, state, county or private-sector money, being spent on the NPRC, the bottom line is it’s money being wasted at this point. Finally, one must question, why hasn’t the NPRC already obtained accreditation?

– William A. Wittenberg, Wesleyville