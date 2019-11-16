At least four scholarships in Numata’s honor will be awarded annually to Erie County student-athletes.

Fitting tribute: When Chace Numata died after an accident in September in Erie, it was abundantly apparent what an impression he’d made during his time catching for the Erie SeaWolves. The community quickly contributed more than $60,000 for his family in the memory of his irrepressible presence.

Now the SeaWolves are seeing to it that memory will endure among Erie baseball and softball players. The club announced this week that it was creating the Chace Numata Scholarship.

The SeaWolves Community Fund will award at least four $1,000 scholarships each year to senior student-athletes who have played baseball or softball at their schools and will be attending a four-year college the following year. A selection committee of SeaWolves players, staff and Numata family members will pick the winners using criteria that include, based on Numata’s personality, demonstrating the value of being a good teammate and a positive influence on others.

The SeaWolves will be selling Chace Numata replica T-shirts, with all proceeds going to the scholarship. The Erie Otters also will play in SeaWolves-inspired jerseys on Saturday, which the team will auction off online to benefit the Numata Scholarship.

No excuse: There’s no getting around that football is a violent game. But the actions of a Cleveland Browns star during Thursday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers crossed the line to borderline criminal.

With just eight seconds left in the nationally televised game, Cleveland’s Pro Bowl defensive end, Myles Garrett, snapped during a confrontation with Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph. Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off his head and then swung it at him, connecting with Rudolph’s skull.

If the angle of contact would have been different, the blow could have seriously injured or even killed Rudolph. There’s no place for such an assault in any game, and we presume Garrett will be suspended for at least the rest of the season.

One sign of how out of line Garrett’s actions were was that not even teammates attempted to minimize them. “Inexcusable,” is how quarterback Baker Mayfield put it.

Good showing: Supporters of a standalone community college for Erie County were disappointed on Thursday when the state Board of Education delayed action on the county’s college application amid a highly politicized atmosphere.

But the eclectic group of community leaders and residents who traveled to Harrisburg to help make Erie County’s case on Wednesday and Thursday deserve a shout-out for representing the county and the cause so impressively.

Political, business, civic and minority leaders turned out to demonstrate the broad support across sectors for plugging a glaring gap in Erie County’s educational continuum. Their advocacy hasn’t produced the desired result yet, but that presence in the capital demonstrated the depth of civic spirit and involvement that are loose in our corner of the state.