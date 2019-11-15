After a parliamentary clown show Thursday, the Board of Education voted to delay a decision on Erie County's application in favor of holding an evidentiary hearing within six months.

Fairness, the weight of evidence and the state Department of Education's own analysis argued in favor of the state Board of Education approving Erie County's application for a community college on Thursday in Harrisburg.

None of it mattered.

After a parliamentary clown show – check out Erie Times-News reporter Matthew Rink's Twitter thread from the meeting for a taste – the Board of Education voted to delay a decision on Erie County's application in favor of holding an evidentiary hearing within six months.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper called the non-decision "a travesty." It's certainly that. We'd add that it's also an insult to Erie County and a dodge and dereliction of duty by high state officials.

Whatever label you attach, the board ducking its decision reeks of bad faith and power politics, and has little if anything to do with the merits of the county's case and the needs of this region's residents and economy.

Consider that it's been two and a half years since Dahlkemper delivered the community college application to the state under the power of a sponsorship vote by Erie County Council. Consider that county officials have been responsive to subsequent requests for revisions and more information.

Consider that the Department of Education's analysis – you know, by people who do this for a living – found that Erie County's application meets all of the relevant legislative and educational criteria. Consider that the Board of Education's deliberations are supposed to be centered on such factors, not who swings the biggest political stick and who serves what side agenda.

None of it mattered.

And consider that among the obstructionists was Erie County's own Rep. Curt Sonney, chairman of the House Education Committee and member of the Board of Education. The Harborcreek Township Republican said after he voted for the delay that he would have opposed the county's application had it come to an up-or-down vote.

In the days leading up to the non-vote, Sonney was still carrying the water of the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, which is backed by Pennsylvania's most powerful senator but plainly wouldn't begin to meet Erie County's specific educational, economic, social and workforce development needs.

It's clear by the roster of local leaders and groups across sectors that have signed on in support of a college that there's a critical-mass understanding of the vital importance of filling a glaring educational gap that's leaving too many residents and the county's bedrock economic and social interests behind. We trust they'll use this week's slap in the face as fuel for the cause.

None of what our region needs mattered on Thursday in Harrisburg. But it matters more than ever here.