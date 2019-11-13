The Democratic party leaders’ tactics remind me of the earlier, old-time amateur magician. They kept the audience’s eyes focused on one hand and worked their magic with the other.

This tactic is similar to that of the Democratic leaders. Their intent is to keep us voters focused on President Trump by supplying our news media with unethical false unsubstantiated accusations against him. The want to keep voters from realizing all our nation’s laws they have violated by not enforcing or just ignoring them, endangering public safety and our national security and attacks on our nation’s Constitution, not to mention the millions of taxpayers’ dollars that have been wasted on their lies.

Democratic leaders don’t deserve a round of applause, but should bow their heads in shame and apologize to our nation for the deceit, unethical and unAmerican acts they been showering on her and her leader.

Edward Tincani, North Sewickley Township