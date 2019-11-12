After reading Kent Pipes’ Nov. 7 guest opinion, my question to him: Is affordable housing in his front yard? I think not.

Helena Robinson, Moorestown

It appears that Cinnaminson is again planning more high-density housing fronting already crowded Route 130. Sienna and Haddon Point aren't even completed yet and it is already impossible to turn right on red in the middle of the day.

Richard Rauth, Riverton

Although the nation's second-best holiday (Halloween) may be over, the orange globlin occupying the Oval Office remains the scariest trick that won't disappear with America's porch lights turned off. Is impeachment the treat?

Nancy Muccolini, Eastampton