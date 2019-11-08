One-time money should be deployed toward making the Erie School District’s finances stable for the long run.

When federal stimulus money flowed to the Erie School District a decade ago as a cushion against the nationwide financial crisis, its leaders made a disastrous choice.

Then-schools Superintendent James Barker and the Erie School Board used the one-time money to mask the depth of the district’s financial problems and even go on a hiring spree. The house of cards collapsed, and when Jay Badams succeeded Barker in 2010, he took the helm of a school system in a $26 million hole.

Among the drastic steps taken in response was borrowing money against four district buildings to raise $10.2 million to apply to its deficit. That move helped to close the immediate gap while making the district’s long-term outlook even worse.

Now the district improbably finds itself with another lump sum of one-time money to deploy. Like the federal stimulus money did a decade ago, the situation presents current district leaders with a choice between short-term and long-term thinking.

As current Superintendent Brian Polito told the School Board on Wednesday, the district closed the 2018-19 budget year with a $12 million surplus. It resulted from a variety of factors, Polito said, including dramatically lower-than-expected medical claims by employees.

Most of those factors are not expected to recur in coming years. In the context of the district’s state-mandated financial improvement plan, that makes it vital that the money be used to boost the district’s still tenuous long-term stability.

That’s what Polito proposes. He recommended Wednesday to the board that most of the money, $8 million, be used to retire the rest of the 20-year debt the district shouldered by leveraging its buildings out of desperation when all of its options were bad.

As reporter Ed Palattella detailed, that move, which is supported by state-appointed financial administrator Charles Zogby, would free up $900,000 in annual debt payments. Polito favors setting aside that money for much-needed capital improvements until it’s needed in 11 years to cover other debt.

Following that disciplined approach would reflect a lesson learned from the district’s previous mismanagement of one-time money. We urge School Board members to get behind the plan and resist any temptation toward financial and/or political mischief.

As Palattella pointed out, the district being in this position would have seemed like fantasy just a few years ago. The state helped stabilize things in 2017 by allocating an additional $14 million a year for Erie.

The district is, and should be, accountable to state oversight and the financial improvement plan that Harrisburg imposed in consultation with district leaders. The School Board must also be accountable to taxpayers and the community by taking the long view essential to securing Erie’s future.

Let’s get it right this time.