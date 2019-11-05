Make sure your voice is heard in Tuesday’s municipal election.

My parents have always emphasized the importance of voting in local elections.

To be sure the lesson sunk in when I was a little girl, they took me with them whenever they went to vote.

I never felt more grown-up than when I helped my mom or dad push the "vote" button and commandeered their "I voted" sticker on the way out of our polling place in Edinboro.

The gesture has always stayed with me. With maybe a few exceptions in college, I don’t think I’ve missed voting in an election since I registered (as soon as possible) when I turned 18.

So as my parents’ daughter, it’s my responsibility to remind you to vote in Tuesday’s municipal election. Even if you’re tired after work.

Turnout for the May primary was only about 22 percent. We can do better than that.

There are some important seats up for grabs in this election, including two on the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

Candidates David Ridge, Ed Smith and Erin Connelly are competing for the two vacancies on the nine-member county bench.

It took writing about the courthouse and spending my days in courtrooms for me to realize just how critical judicial races are. The decisions made in those courtrooms affect the entire community, whether you realize it or not.

Make sure your voice is heard in this and other important races. Vote. And if you have a kid, think about taking them with you — just be ready to give up your “I voted” sticker.

Erie Times-News staff writers share their views from behind the scenes, stories and bylines. Madeleine O'Neill can be reached at 870-1728. Send email to madeleine.oneill@timesnews.com.