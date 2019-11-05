



Today we will be electing all three Bucks County Commissioners to serve four-year terms. So what, you say. Who cares? If these are the thoughts running through your mind, you are in good company. What do those three commissioners do anyway?

First, they oversee a budget that this year is $431 million or $700 for every person in Bucks County. There are almost 2,400 full-time employees. This is a big business and deserves our attention.

Second, the programs included in the budget are critical to Bucks County, including:

. Emergency Services (including 911)

. County jails

. County judicial system

. Children and youth social services

. Mental health/developmental program

. Health services, including Neshaminy Manor, a retirement community

. Bridges

. County parks

The quality of our lives is greatly impacted by these programs.

This year, the citizens of Bucks County face a clear choice when choosing who will be the commissioners for the next four years. After nearly 40 years where one party has had a stranglehold, we have the chance to opt for fresh, new leadership.

Diane Marseglia and Bob Harvie make an excellent team. They offer the opportunity to provide dynamic, fresh leadership that will make our good county a great county.

Diane is a licensed clinical social worker who has over 20 years of practical experience working with children and families. She has served our community as a county commissioner for 12 years. She not only understands the needs of our county residents, she understands what the county is doing and how to make it work better for us.

Bob, like Diane, is a lifelong resident of Bucks County. As a public school teacher for 25 years, with the last 19 years at Bucks County Technical High School, he has a practical understanding of how to create well-paying jobs. His 15 years of experience as a Falls Township Supervisor gives him a deep understanding of how municipalities work and how to develop strong working relationships between the county and municipalities. He has demonstrated a strong commitment to improving the quality of life of residents while keeping taxes low.

Bob is a dedicated advocate for the environment. He has encouraged renewable energy and sustainability by bringing a very large solar panel to Falls Township and planting over 500 trees on township property. When the threat of a toxic waste incinerator (Elcon) appeared, he led the charge to protect our air and water quality by rejecting the project.

Together they have the background and skills to invest the $430 million wisely. They will improve the quality of the social services we offer, make Bucks County a leader on environmental issues, create good paying jobs, and assure our elections are safe, secure and verifiable.

Today, we have a choice for county commissioners. We can stick with the status quo or opt for excellence with Diane Marseglia and Bob Harvie.

Glenn Beasley lives in Newtown.