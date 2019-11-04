See state legislators’ scorecard on environment
Tuesday is Election Day. Last Tuesday, the League of Conservation Voters released its 2017-19 N.J. Environmental Scorecard (information@njlcv.org) for our state legislators. The scorecard is a measure of how committed legislators are to addressing global warming.
Global warming is causing climate change. It is a world issue, it is an American issue, it is a state issue, and it is a local issue that we cannot keep refusing to address.
Just sayin’. Every vote counts.
Judith DiBiase Bennis
Medford