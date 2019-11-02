I won’t sell short what it must mean to build something with your own hands.

I've never been one who harbors false illusions about the ease of physical labor.

You won't, for instance, ever catch me scoffing at the “easy life” of those earn their pay in the heat of a highway work zone.

Jobs as a teenager and in college doing hard, physical labor convinced me years ago that there might be some merit to earning a living while seated at a desk in a climate-controlled environment.

Sure, what I do can be exhausting and stressful. Most people with office jobs can say the same.

But there are times, I will admit, when I feel a touch of envy for those who fix what’s broken or build and move physical things for a living – build houses, grow grapes, lay bricks.

Last week brought the most gentle of reminders that I should be careful what I wish for. My oldest daughter has bought a new old house. Hours after the papers were signed, we began pulling up carpets and ripping out staples.

With the help of a couple rented sanders, in a couple days’ time we were able to sand and refinish century-old floors to a glossy new sheen.

But after hours on my knees pulling nails and wrestling with a beast of a sander – the rental company called it an edger – I was reminded of the merits of my job, a mix of going out and learning new things and coming back to the office to write about what I've learned.

But I won’t sell short what it must mean to build something with your own hands. I'll be honest. I'll probably be bragging about my part in my daughter's floor for years. You can see your reflection in those floors.

I can hardly imagine what it must be like to have a hand in the Erie Insurance building taking shape at the east end of Perry Square. And I marvel at the swell of pride of a GE Transportation or Wabtec employee who watches an Erie-built locomotive rumble down the track.

But the work we do – all of us – exacts a price in one way or another. For me, more often than not, it's sleepless nights wondering if I've missed something or if I've gotten it right.

For so many others, including generations of hardworking people in Erie, part of the price comes at a cost of what a car dealer might call putting “hard miles” on our bodies.

A business agent for the local labor union explained that to me a year or so ago as he extolled the virtues of becoming a member. Workers could earn a good living and collect a good pension at a relatively early age, he said.

But that good news came with a caveat. All that hard work had a way of wearing out a body, he said.

For me, a few days labor are nothing more than a little exercise, a couple sore muscles and a break in the routine.

But for those who do hard physical work day in and day out, my sense of respect is renewed.

