The issue: Sunday hunting nears passage

Our view: Compromise balances interests

Lifting the gates and letting hunters fan out in Penn’s woods to hunt deer and other prey on Sundays requires a complicated balancing act.

As much as hunting is a longstanding tradition cherished by many Pennsylvania families, so, too, is the sanctity of Sunday. It is for many a time of rest, reflection, reduced commerce and, for long years, the one day during the long months of hunting seasons when farmers or property owners or nature lovers could travel freely through fields and forests without fear of disturbing hunters, or worse, becoming victim of stray or mistaken shots. The state has banned most hunting on Sundays since the 19th century.

Sen. Dan Laughlin, of Millcreek Township, R-49th Dist., chairman of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, sponsored legislation to introduce Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania. The arguments he and supporters raise have merit. The numbers of hunters and the money they spend on the sport is declining. Opening both weekend days to hunting could attract new and especially busy young people to the sport. It would also allow Pennsylvania to compete with neighboring states that allow hunting seven days a week.

The money hunting generates can boost economies in rural destinations where hunting camps are located. It also shores up sporting goods retailers’ and gun dealers’ bottom lines. And, as a drive down just about any highway in Pennsylvania surely reveals in gory detail, the whitetail population must be managed, better if it is not by automobiles.

The move to introduce Sunday hunting has drawn opposition from organizations representing farmers and trail enthusiasts.

Now it appears after long deliberation and wrangling, the state will allow Sunday hunting on a limited basis. Legislation passed Wednesday in the House of Representatives would allow hunting on three Sundays – one each during firearms and archery seasons for deer and a third to be set by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Hunters must have landowners’ written permission to hunt on their properties on Sunday and police will be allowed to help the Game Commission address trespassing violations. Penalties for trespassing will be enhanced.

The bill next returns to the Senate and could reach Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk soon.

Given the competing interests in play, this seems like a reasonable compromise. Its impact should be monitored. If Sunday hunting fails to produce the anticipated boost in participation and spending, or if it creates unforeseen problems, then lawmakers should revisit it. Alternately, if it proves successful, an expansion might be appropriate.

The amended bill heading back to the Senate prudently delayed the implementation of the law for three months. This is a big change and it is imperative that the state get the word out so the public is not taken by surprise.