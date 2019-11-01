



Mr. Weiss, vice chair of the Lower Makefield Township (LMT) Board of Supervisors (BOS), recently wrote in this paper that it is the board’s obligation to consider all proposed uses for private land. This is true, but it is also a core responsibility and duty of the officials we elect to objectively assess facts and make decisions after considering resident comments since it is the residents who are the ultimate stakeholders. That is not happening.

The proposed big box retail and apartment development on Stony Hill Road Mr. Weiss references in his guest opinion will generate massive amounts of additional traffic across the street from Shady Brook Farm and impact small businesses at the heart of this township. These are decisions that could forever change the character of our community and the quality of life that makes LMT a great place to live. Once LMT’s uniqueness is broken we can’t fix it.

Some of the supervisors, while claiming objectivity, are going to extraordinary lengths to bail out a developer who made a bad investment and they are changing the rules to allow him to develop big box retail and hundreds of apartments. The board of supervisors quietly laid the groundwork by approving a new Comprehensive Land Plan in the dead of summer. This new plan allows for substantially larger and more intense retail and residential development than previously permitted. This plan ignored language recommended by LMT’s own planning commission that would limit high-intensity development.

Mr. Weiss characterizes those in opposition to this radical change in use and intensity as “loud voices who do not want to see anything on that privately held property.” His comment is condescending and rude to those citizens who voice valid concerns. Similarly, Mr. Grenier, the chairman of the Board of Supervisors, took to social media to derisively refer to my public comment at a board of supervisors meeting as a “stand-up routine.” What message does that send to constituents who are willing to take the time and effort to speak up? Are these the actions of elected representatives who are making the best decisions for the township after objectively weighing options and respectfully listening to public input or is it the actions of those with an agenda?

Look across the country where developers persuaded communities that a Walmart on the outskirts of town would be a “win”. Many of those communities saw their local businesses shuttered and downtowns left abandoned and blighted. Is that the “win” Mr. Weiss envisions — a win for whom?

The proposed uses for this site are among the most intense traffic generators possible. There is no doubt that “if we build it, they will come.” Thousands of additional cars and trucks. Do you really believe Mr. Weiss when he tells you traffic will improve?

Big box retail and hundreds of apartments in LMT have negligible tax benefits by the developer’s own estimates and creates serious potential for more traffic in an already congested area, negative impact on local businesses and pressure on sewers and municipal services. This is not a win. It is a potential disaster being aggressively pursued by board members Weiss and Grenier who seem eager to embrace a developer with a scheme designed to bail him out from having made a bad deal.

One-party domination insulates this board from the consequences of this bad deal and lends itself to the type of arrogance it has exhibited to date. On Nov. 5 vote Republican and tell this board that LMT is not for sale.

Lawrence A. Borda lives in Lower Makefield.