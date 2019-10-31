The Department of Education has determined that Erie County meets the criteria for establishing a community college.

Erie County’s push for a community college took some important steps forward on Tuesday in Harrisburg.

They included vital expressions of support from Gov. Tom Wolf. And an analysis by the state Department of Education – presented Tuesday to a subcommittee of the state Board of Education – concluded that Erie County meets the legislative criteria for establishing a community college.

There are still hurdles. The subcommittee is expected to make a recommendation to the full Board of Education, which is scheduled to vote on Erie County’s application when it meets on Nov. 13 and 14. But the developments on Tuesday are indispensable to those final steps.

“We’re feeling very positive about where we’re at,” County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said Tuesday in a phone interview from Harrisburg with Erie Times-News reporter Matthew Rink. “The hard work of years is looking like it was well worth it, but we’ll see. We don’t know until we have the votes.”

The governor previously had expressed support for community college-style education in Erie County in somewhat ambiguous terms. In letters to the Board of Education dated Monday, Wolf made it explicit as both a budget and policy matter.

The first authorized the board to add a 15th community college to the state budget next year. The second expressed his personal support for an Erie County college.

“A community college in Erie would create new higher education opportunities in the region and help meet the training and workforce development needs of the business community,” Wolf wrote.

The Department of Education analysis found that Erie County meets the central criteria to establishing a college – population sufficient to sustain enrollment; a tax base sufficient to help pay for it; and insufficient postsecondary educational offerings from existing institutions.

The analysis did, however raise “concerns” about the county’s plan to use gaming revenues from Presque Isle Downs & Casino toward the local share of the costs. That’s a novel proposal because there were no casinos in Pennsylvania when the 14 existing community colleges were established.

The finding that there is a major gap in educational offerings here goes to the heart of the local debate about a community college. Opponents argue that current offerings are sufficient.

The Department of Education analysis notes that Erie County lags the national average in every measure of postsecondary educational attainment. That’s a fact that bodes ill for the county’s economy and its struggles with high rates of poverty.

The analysis notes that existing universities are out of reach, both in terms of cost and prior educational achievement, for many students who would be drawn to a community college. Erie County and its economy can’t afford to leave those people behind.