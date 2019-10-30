Both candidates in the Recorder of Deeds race are qualified, so what makes Dee Dixon the best choice? What sets her apart from her opponent?

Dee serves on the Beaver County Tax Assessment Appeals Board, providing her with an understanding of the assessment process and an important working relationship with the chief assessor at a time when Beaver County is set to undergo its first county-wide reassessment in over 30 years.

The Beaver County Association of Realtors endorsed Dee over her opponent. Given association members’ experience with the recorder’s office, there’s arguably no organization better positioned to evaluate who will be the best Recorder of Deeds.

If elected, Dee would be the first African-American row officer in Beaver County’s history.

Despite her years of real estate experience, at age 37, Dee would bring a youthful, outsider perspective to the Recorder of Deeds office.

Dee gives back to her community as an associate director of a free football and character-building camp for Beaver County children.

Dee is more than qualified to be Beaver County’s next Record of Deeds. She’s uniquely suited for the position. This Nov. 5, I will be proud to cast my vote for Dee for Deeds.

Victoria Smith, Chippewa Township

