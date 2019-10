Boy, this has been a tough week for American citizens.

The murder and displacement of our Kurdish allies; Russians advancing and now in our hastily-abandoned bases; bombing our own left-behind equipment and ammunition; the abuse of power in Ukraine by using our State Department to help the Trump re-election campaign; and lastly, the self-dealing decision to have next year’s G7 summit held at Trump National Doral in Miami — during hurricane season.

Barbara Franzel

Richboro