Having seen the recent attack ad and literature against Bob Harvie, a candidate for county commissioner, I find myself wondering, just how desperate are the county Republicans? When they resort to “smear and fear” tactics, it seems pretty apparent that they are counting on the general public’s ignorance of the facts and that they lack positive accomplishments to be proud of.

Their claim that Bob has made Bucks County the dumping ground of New York and New Jersey with millions of tons of harmful garbage materials is ludicrous. Let’s consider the actual facts and expose their deceit and disinformation.

The Constitution does not allow state and local governments to regulate interstate commerce, although Bob helped negotiate extra fees for out-of-state waste. Federal and state laws prohibit the dumping of hazardous, toxic or radioactive waste. Waste Management does not now or has it ever shipped garbage up the river.

Waste Management has been in operation since before Bob graduated from high school. Bob’s tenure as a Falls Township supervisor has proven him to be an advocate for the environment who has led the fight against the proposed toxic waste incinerator Elcon.

He’s encouraged renewable energy and sustainability through the installation of solar panels and tree planting initiatives and he expanded public access to the river through the Quaker Penn Park boat ramp.

Finally, his endorsement by the League of Conservation Voters puts a decided emphasis on Bob’s commitment to improving the quality of life and it decidedly counters any efforts to characterize him otherwise.

Robert Mason

Levittown