Every day was real adventure in the I-79 construction zone.

Thanks, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, for the beautiful surface on Interstate 79! I and many of my fellow drivers would also like to thank you for the highly entertaining and exciting summer!

As a frequent north-south driver, I must say I have never had more fun! I mean, every day was an adventure, whether there was one worker, no workers or hundreds of workers. One never knew: two lanes open, left lane open, right lane open, lanes closed, narrow lanes, extra narrow lanes, intermittently narrow/wide lanes, wide lanes! I could see the excitement on my fellow drivers’ faces every single day. It was crazy fun!

I know many drivers were especially excited at the variations of exit ramps. So many angles and choices! I personally felt like Luke Skywalker attacking the Death Star! Looking for that tiny opening to slip through in my X-Wing was super cool.

Nobody likes to miss their exit, so out of caution, intrepid motorists would ensure his or her vehicle’s egress by weaving through the lane dividers and dashing for their ramp. I was among them! We determined souls shared the joy, and surprise, of having to merge after we exited. I‘ll tell you what, more than a few drivers had a good laugh at that – not so much the ones that got into wrecks – but the rest of us, hoo, hoo!

Then there were the Road Warriors, oh man, real drivers, scattering the lane dividers like dominos! Smashing into, and through, the giant stop signs at the end of the ramps, what a daring breed!

Finally, my most and complete thrill was the “merge into one lane ahead” signs. I felt this brought out the best in people. Ordinarily, the speed limit was 70 mph decreasing to 55 mph at the merge, but I learned that the real speed limit was closer to 90 mph prior to the merge decreasing to 25 mph after. What a riot. The experience brought a smile to my face that just wouldn’t go away!

I have to say, until this summer, Cedar Point was my favorite amusement park, but no more. I am a total fan of I-79!

– Martin Maly, Erie

To our peril, Trump fails

to lead on climate change

According to the latest presidential decree, all is right with the world. He has single-handedly withdrawn the sanctions on Turkey, the Kurds are fine, ISIS is contained and we can all go back to our somnolent state. He has declared himself to be our fearless leader who is subjected to lynching by his opponents, even if the opponents come from his own party. He supposedly had this outcome planned all along and just needed to execute his last move.

The fact that Turkey and Russia are now working jointly to clear the Kurd forces from Syria is ignored. The fact the Kurds were our allies in the fight over ISIS and were left to die unaided by the country that enlisted their help has been excused by our leader.

The most vital issue, climate change, however, has been ignored, left by the wayside to languish unheeded. Where is the recognition that we will undergo devastating financial and land loss, job loss and perilous loss of food supplies if we don't wake up? Human activity is the culprit, scientists warn us, and pressure placed upon politicians or leaders for a solution is sporadic.

I look at my grandson's eyes that reflect the question of what kind of a future we will leave them if nothing is accomplished to slow down this insidious march to disaster.

The choice is no longer a Republican or Democratic one. It's become a choice of life or death – the death of ecological systems worldwide that rely on one another for life, including us. The death of morality and caring for someone or something other than ourselves is certain if we don't think and make changes.

– S. Griffin, North East

The free press is vital

during Trump presidency

President Donald Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an interview that aired recently: “We don’t even want (The New York Times) in the White House any more. We’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post. They’re fake.”

I read the Times and the Post and The Wall Street Journal and the Erie Times-News every day. They all are fine newspapers with different political perspectives. We need to hear all sides.

During my 35 years in England, I read the Times, Guardian and Telegraph every day as well. My college's senior common room took all of the British papers, The New York Times, Le Monde and Der Spiegel.

How can we know what is going on without good newspapers? Should we just listen to the White House? Heaven forbid!

– Rev. Charles Brock, Erie