A small street in southern Italy has a uniquely moving name — Sept. 3, 1943. It’s the date allies began liberating mainland Italy from a cruel, authoritarian regime at a time when America valued its allies. What a sad contrast with America today under Trump.

Glenn Beasley, Newtown

The “tolerant” left jumps all over Ellen DeGeneres for sitting next to George W. Bush. Did the “intolerant” right criticize Bush for socializing with Ellen? Of course not? Who are the tolerant ones again?

George Sweeney, Levittown