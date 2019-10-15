There are currently two issues within Lower Makefield that are garnering attention, with misinformation spreading faster than a California wildfire. It is time to address both issues with facts.

As is the case with every township in the commonwealth, compliance is required per Act 537 for sewer systems. In Lower Makefield, the level of deferred maintenance — all in the name of “no new taxes” — has caused a crescendo of negative effects.

The current condition of the sewers, relative to Act 537 requirements, means we need to spend substantial money bringing the sewers into compliance. The current board of supervisors is evaluating every possible option.

Outstanding questions remain. Do we keep the sewers and indebt the taxpayers even more than they are today? Do we lease the system? Do we sell the system? We are currently in the evaluation phase and this takes planning, expertise and industry knowledge.

There are residents who believe that every complex issue can be resolved via a tweet. Unfortunately, that would not result in a positive outcome for the current or future taxpayers.

The second issue that has drawn significant “conversation” is the proposal to allow for a zoning overlay in the currently designated office/research district for several parcels of land known as the Prickett Preserve.

These parcels are privately owned. It is the board’s legal responsibility to listen to all proposals contemplated on privately held land and to create ordinances as needed based on facts. The current board of supervisors recently passed a comprehensive master plan that has been blessed by the county.

That plan includes adding mixed-use development to this district. Why? Because the suburban office market is all but dead. Changing demographics and work styles no longer support large, suburban office complexes. In fact, the office complexes currently surrounding that property struggle with vacancies.

One of the uses contemplated for that land are several warehouses, which would not require a change to the current zoning. That property faces a road owned by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation that’s rated “F.”

Improvements required by PennDOT for warehouses with trucks traveling there 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year are nominal. Revenue to the township would likely decline, as the offices currently surrounding that area would have an even more difficult time to lease up.

The alternative? The first step in a process for mixed-use is to approve the overlay. There is much work to be done to ensure that a mixed-use development is in the best interest of the township.

Do we just dismiss it out of hand because there are some loud residents who don’t want to see anything on that privately held property? We have a fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers to evaluate every opportunity that comes before the board. Without approval of the overlay, the mixed-use project is dead.

That is fact. Warehouses move in. And I, as one supervisor, would prefer to see preservation of some green space, historic buildings, luxury apartments an additional grocery option in town, an amphitheater for community events and yes, an opportunity for those surrounding offices to be fully leased.

Financially, it would be a win for the township. PennDOT would require the developers to pay for substantial improvements to the road to significantly improve the traffic flow. Both issues — compliance with Act 537 and approval of a zoning overlay — take thoughtful process and analysis.

This board is engaged in that process right now. We implore our citizens to listen to the facts and not be swayed by misinformation and conjecture.

Fredric K. Weiss is vice chair of the Lower Makefield Township Board of Supervisors.