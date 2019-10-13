I would like to send a huge thank you to Coach Zach Hayward, the Blackhawk football team and the Blackhawk Quarterback Club for coming to support the Blackhawk Band on Oct. 5 at the Beaver County Invitation of Bands at Geneva College.

The football team and their coaches are having a great year and the community cheers them on every Friday night. It was wonderful to see the team, coach and members of the Blackhawk Quarterback Club, as well as other members of the Blackhawk community, come out to support the band. The Beaver County Invitation of Bands is always a great night to celebrate student musicians and music education in the county.

Thank you to all who came out to celebrate these students who support the football teams at their schools every Friday night. This proves Blackhawk is some place special.

Beth Schiemer, West Mayfield