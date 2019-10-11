The lack of transparency by the Bucks County DA's office regarding the cause of the Cold Spring Elementary School fire in February continues to be troubling throughout the community.

Like many of us, Marla Reinert of Buckingham believes she’s entitled to know what caused the fire at Cold Spring Elementary School in February.

She hears what Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub is selling — the criminal investigation is over; there’s insufficient evidence to charge anyone with a crime; to tell the whole truth would be tantamount to casting unfair suspicion on innocent people; the case is closed — but she’s not buying.

Nor should she.

“Thank God no children or anyone were hurt in that fire,” Reinert said. “That’s what’s important in the grand scheme of things.

“But why so much secrecy about how the fire started? I read your column about it and you’re right. Maybe it was an accident, or, like you said, cigarettes or something, or kids playing with matches. There could be a number of reasons. Just tell us. We have a right to know.”

Which is precisely why this news organization has appealed the DA’s denial of a Right to Know request seeking specifics on the cause of the fire.

In the meantime, Weintraub, Buckingham Police, and the Central Bucks School District have all moved on from this with stilled tongues except for essentially saying this: There was a fire, no one was injured, thanks for coming, how ’bout them Eagles.

They’ve moved on.

The public has not.

“Thanks for your column written on behalf of all school children who are so dependent on the watchfulness of the adults in charge of them,” wrote Marge Brown of Harleysville. “There should be no withholding of truth in the case of the fire in order to protect anyone. The cause should be told to all parents and taxpayers so that they can further protect these kids from harm in the future.”

Weintraub’s moments of lack of transparency have become disconcerting. Earlier this year, he withheld a report on the New Hope Police Department shooting until a state agency honored the Bucks County Courier Times’ request for its release.

Weintraub has also withheld the release of a 2016 dash-cam video showing four members of the Newtown Township Police Department assisting, but not arresting, then-Bucks County Deputy Sheriff Sgt. Joseph F. Rafferty III, who appeared drunk, slurred his speech, and was unable to stand without assistance at a traffic stop while driving a county owned vehicle after hours.

The Newtown Township cops neither administered a breath test to check for possible blood-alcohol content nor arrested him for DUI. Incredibly, they allowed Rafferty to go home, protecting one of their own. Nowhere in the cops’ initial report was it noted he appeared drunk or that an open container of alcohol was observed in the vehicle. He was subsequently charged with DUI.

Were the Newtown Township cops guilty of only procedural and policy deficiencies, as an investigation determined, or was there a cover-up? Seeing the video might answer those questions. The video remains under lock and key.

The cause of an elementary school fire that caused nearly 500 kids to be evacuated is being withheld from the public by Weintraub. Those seeking answers should look elsewhere.

In this case, the D.A. stands for Don’t Ask.

Columnist Phil Gianficaro can be reached at 215-345-3078, pgianficaro@theintell.com, and @philgianficaro on Twitter.