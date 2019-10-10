Trump, ”...my great and unmatched wisdom.” If 90% of Republicans still support this man, it will be clear that the GOP is no longer a political party but a dangerous cult.

Michael Frank, Doylestown Borough

James Gibney, author of the Oct. 3 article with the headline, “Forget the Deep State,” published in the commentary page is a former editor of the “The Atlantic” magazine and the New York Times. What else could we expect?

Sarah Thomas, Hatboro

The "whistleblower" who fears Trump's wrath has other worries. The culprit that passed on the content of the phone call to him committed a felony. The messenger thereby abetted the felon and is in jeopardy of prosecution.

Stephen Hanover, Plumsteadville