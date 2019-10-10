Tom Ridge needed no introduction in this corner of the state when he started running for governor in the early 1990s. He was a six-term congressman who very likely could have kept that job as long as he chose.

But that high profile here didn't mean all that much elsewhere in Pennsylvania, where the powers that be are prone to forgetting we are up here. One of his first statewide campaign ads in early 1994 when he kicked his campaign into high gear showed him holding a sign that labeled him "the guy nobody's ever heard of from a city nobody's ever seen" — a description from a Philadelphia newspaper columnist.

He might have lacked name recognition at the beginning of that campaign. But he had already proven himself to be an uncommon politician, deftly and with discipline building a political network and campaign apparatus that propelled him to election as the first governor from Erie.

But it wasn't just ambition that drove Ridge. We think back to something he said during that first gubernatorial campaign: "You run to win, but you win to govern."

All of that is a proud memory for Erie. And even as his star rose nationally, he never lost track of where he came from.

Ridge's rise — from congressman to governor to answering his nation's call as the first director of homeland security in the wake of 9/11 — is mostly in the rearview mirror now, though he remains a respected voice on matters of national security. But Ridge, in collaboration with Mercyhurst University, has ensured that his hometown will always be central to his legacy.

On Monday, he and his wife, Michele, were the guests of honor at the unveiling of the Ridge Archives, part of the $1.5 million renovation of Meryhurst's Hammermill Library. Nine glass cases display photos and other mementos from Ridge's time in public life. They capture moments of his career in service, and his experiences as a peer and friend of presidents and statesmen.

His national service and background in national security are also memorialized at Mercyhurst in the Ridge College of Intelligence Studies and Applied Sciences. The college has made Erie a pipeline for the talent that is needed to keep the nation and its institutions safe and vigilant among the ever-growing challenges of the digital world.

Ridge has also long led by example in modeling public leadership rooted in principle, respect and decency. At a time when toxic tribalism has too often overwhelmed our politics and our sense of national purpose, Ridge has spoken out forcefully in defense of our common bonds and ideals.

"Be tough but be civil," he said Monday. "That's how you advance democracy."

Amen to that.