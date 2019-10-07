You can register online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov, or by visiting the Erie County Courthouse.

The Nov. 5 election is still about a month away, but already we at the Erie Times-News are gearing up for coverage of it. That includes interviews with candidates vying in key contests conducted as part of our Editorial Board's endorsement process. Reporters' stories about the races in play and those hoping to win office will be published in the weeks ahead.

The ballot offers choices in a host of races for elected offices that shape the contours of life here. But you will have no chance to weigh in on those choices if you are not registered to vote.

The registration deadline is today. You can register online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov, or by visiting the Erie County Courthouse. Also, for the first time, voters in Pennsylvania will also be able to request an absentee ballot online. The deadline to do that is Oct. 29.

If you are already registered to vote, don't sit this one out. Take time to get to know the candidates and their positions. They can be seen touring neighborhoods and dropping in on community events. Many campaigns post information online.

Two seats on Erie County's Court of Common Pleas are open following a series of retirements. Three candidates, David Ridge, Erin Connelly and Ed Smith, are vying to claim them. The county's judges serve 10-year terms and set the tone for and define the depth and quality of justice here.

Interested in the city of Erie's financial condition, tax policies, code enforcement and delivery of services, including police and fire? This is a pivotal moment for Erie City Council. Four Democrats and one Republican are vying for three seats on the seven-member council.

Change is coming to Erie County Council as well. Three seats are in play in the 1st, 5th and 7th districts. Economic development and the renewed push for a stand-alone community college are key issues in front of that body.

In Millcreek Township, incumbent Democratic Supervisor John Groh faces a GOP challenger, Dan Ouellet, in his re-election bid. In Summit Township, Michael Pace is challenging incumbent Supervisor Jack Lee. Such positions of local leadership will be decided from one end of the county to the other.

School board races throughout the region also crowd the ballot, including in Erie and Millcreek Township. School closures or consolidations, spending, academic curriculum and priorities — the people elected decide these crucial matters.

It is easier now than ever to register and vet candidates. Yet, turnout has been depressingly low. It is a confounding fact when so many in this era seem to hold such strong opinions on issues, yet sit out the vote. The ballot box is your best chance to put your priorities and values in play.