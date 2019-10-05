This is written in response to a letter to the editor published in the Burlington County Times on Oct. 1 that included several mischaracterizations regarding Congressman Andy Kim’s voting record since taking office this year.

The writer makes the sweeping, and erroneous, statement that Kim has been masquerading as a moderate, ostensibly tying this to his evolving voting positions with respect to both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the need for the House to proceed with an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s flagrant abuses of power.

The reality is actually much simpler and, in fact, one that should be readily appreciated by any thoughtful voter. Kim’s positions are not intractable, which is particularly refreshing in this day and age. And it is precisely because of Kim’s moderate and thoughtful approach that he doesn’t stop considering an issue or position as new information emerges. This is exactly what we should expect of our representatives, and this is exactly what Kim has done, while both listening to and keeping his constituents informed.

I would be remiss if I didn’t address the writer’s follow-up and preposterous claim that Kim is willfully turning a blind eye to alleged Ukrainian corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden, as is being claimed by our president and many in the Republican Party. I will not belabor the excellent journalistic debunking of this deliberately misleading and frankly libelous piece of propaganda.

The record, if someone is interested enough to research it, is that Biden did the exact opposite of what he is being accused of doing. He called for more, not less, oversight of the company for which his son was a member of the board, and the ousting of a corrupt prosecutor. It is perhaps fair to say Hunter Biden (not his father, however) benefited from the family name. But suffice it to say that if every politician’s offspring were put under the same scrutiny that Biden’s son has been (Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, perhaps?), there would arguably be no lawmakers in D.C.

Finally, the author closes his letter with a call for voters to vote against Democrats to send a message. I have a better answer. Seek out with like-minded people potential representatives who most closely align with your own values system, work like hell to get them elected, and then continue to work like hell to make sure they are supported while representing us in the most honest ways possible.

Laura Beverage is a resident of Medford.