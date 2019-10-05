What has happened to the Democratic Party? Yes, it is an appropriate question and one that has been asked by many Democrats, independents and Republicans. Who were those people at the Sept. 12 Democratic presidential debate? They certainly are unlike any Democrat I have ever known.

Democratic socialism, open borders, government-run health care for everyone, confiscation of guns, elimination of fossil fuels, much higher taxes that would crash the economy, and much more are their policies. And there was not one word about our current booming national economy. These candidates seem crazy or, worse yet, they think we, the voters, are stupid.

It does not stop there. Since the day Donald Trump was elected, the Democrats have been engaged in a silent coup attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and remove the president who was duly elected by the country. They don't deny it.

The Democrats and the Democratic-controlled media have been attacking Trump every day in a relentless attempt to force him to resign. Failing that, they have accused him of treason with the Russians. Failing that, they are attempting to impeach him with no evidence except they do not like him. Meanwhile, Trump's policies have been very successful for the country in spite of Democratic opposition to anything Trump. They would rather see America suffer than bring back prosperity under Trump. They should be ashamed.

Many Democrats, let alone independents and Republicans, will not support all of this. It's just too stupid and corrupt. They may not like the character Trump, who like most self-made billionaires, is arrogant and not likable, but he fixes things and it shows. My father, who was born in 1912, said, "Politics are the three P's, party, personality, and policy. Remember, the only one that matters to the people and this family is policy."

— Frank Altadonna, Millcreek

Voters who saddled us

with Trump did great harm

President Donald J. Trump is the shame of the Americans who voted for him.

We should all be filled with hatred against the evil that these most ignorant voters did, and they were hypocrites in the name of Christianity. It would be better to be an intellectually honest and ethical atheist than this kind of hypocritical evangelical religious right American ("Republican") "Christians" (so-called) who have betrayed the Lord Jesus Christ by partnering with this human devil Trump.

In the name of Christianity, and the Republican Party, these ignorant rural Republicans have done the greatest evil to America and the U.S. Constitution and American freedom of religion that we Americans have ever known.

I have never seen such evil in my lifetime, nor even the evil in myself, that I see in this man — this insane, narcissistic, lying, greedy monster, Donald J. Trump.

I love this country. But I hate what this country has become because of Trump voters' ignorance. There can unequivocally never, ever have been a valid, moral reason for voting for Trump. (Even though Trump professes to be anti-abortion, that truly moral-ethical Christian position is not enough of a reason to excuse his otherwise terrible behavior).

God save us all from Trump and his voters/supporters. God save America. God bless America.

— Scott Harrington, Erie

Confronting climate change

is difficult, complicated

Recently the Erie Times-News covered a story close to everyone's hearts, the rising waters of Lake Erie and the threat to Presque Isle State Park. Everyone agrees that this is an important issue and solutions should be sought.

However, the only real solution offered was the responsibility of each of us to reduce our carbon footprint.

China is presently constructing or planning to build 1,600 coal-fired generating plants in the near future.

Over the past 10 years, the planet's population has risen by about 800 million, each of us exhaling carbon dioxide with each breath. You won't see these statistics on Facebook or see them discussed on "The View." Hence, they are irrelevant. Let's ignore these global facts. Our job is to determine what each of us individually must do.

The schoolchildren of New York City are doing their part with "meatless Mondays." What can we do?

Perhaps our greatest power is limiting our driving. Has anyone estimated the carbon footprint of, say, Roar on the Shore, 8 Great Tuesdays or Discover Presque Isle? Should we cut back on going to restaurants and stop weekend car trips?

The global impact of these is impossible to measure. But what's important is that such efforts make us feel good. Hey, a little sanctimonious martyrdom never hurt anyone.

— Ned Carlson, Fairview