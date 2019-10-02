Cal Thomas’s column, “Knowing it all at 16,” which appeared Sept. 27 was unbelievably arrogant and lacked fact or merit. Putting down Greta Thunberg because of her age is ridiculous. Thomas would have put forth essentially the same argument if she were 61 and male.

There are two important elements to climate change deniers’ arguments — that Earth is not actually warming and, even if it is the warming, it's not enhanced by people’s activity.

First, there are just bald facts that the Earth is warming — the observed warming of our oceans and the observed ongoing melting of ice blocks in the South Pole and in Greenland.

Second, it is the undeniable position of the vast majority of climate scientists that the increasing emission of greenhouse gases such as CO2 and methane by humans is the primary cause of the warming.

Thomas is no more a scientist than Thunberg. It’s just that she happens to believe in science and he doesn’t. Let’s tell Congress to get moving on instituting a carbon tax and providing billions for research into clean energy technologies.

Andrew Mills

Lower Gwynedd