This bottle bill is another money grab and inconvenience. Say I buy a six-pack of soda with a 5-cent deposit per bottle and take one bottle to work with me every day. There is a place to deposit bottles for recycling at work, but I will now have to carry that bottle back home, then find a place to store the empty bottles.

Then, I need to remember to bring them with me to the redemption center. Then I’ll probably have to wait in line to get back the 30 cents that was overcharged at the time of purchase. This is too much effort to get my money back, especially since I have the convenience of curbside trash and recycling pickup that I also pay for.

What about the stores that will now be obligated to store these already used bottles? Will they have the space to isolate these returns? Don’t they want to sell new merchandise instead of accepting used bottles for the government?

You can say this bottle bill is not a “tax” if you want — I agree. What it is, is another revenue stream for the government.

Ann Day

Horsham