Did the late northeastern Pennsylvania mob boss, Russell Bufalino, order the murder of Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa in 1975, as the new motion picture, "The Irishman," suggests? Was my grandfather an associate of Bufalino's back in the day or did they simply share a common background from Sicily, as my mother assures? Inquiring minds want to know.

“So, was grandpa in the Mafia?” I’d casually ask my parents over the years, not-so-subtly slipping the inquiry between talk about the weather and whether rigatoni or manicotti was on tap for Sunday dinner.

My mother’s response about her Sicilian-born father, Liborio, has forever been to deny, deny, deny. My late father’s reaction to the question was to fall silent, a show of tacit support of his wife’s position, although his raised eyebrow and eyes zig-zagging about the room, as if tracking a housefly in frenetic flight, suggested otherwise.

My grandfather’s suspected ties to the mob have always intrigued me. That curiosity resurfaced this week with the approaching release of director Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated motion picture, “The Irishman,” which has created Oscar buzz a month before it hits theaters.

My family has a personal connection to one of the film’s main characters. Russell Bufalino, the late and former crime boss of northeastern Pennsylvania. According to the film and The New York Times’ best -elling book from 2003 from which it was based, “I Heard You Paint Houses,” Bufalino is said to have given the order to mob hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, portrayed in the film by Robert De Niro, to accompany him to Detroit and murder Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa in 1975. In mob parlance, to paint a house is to kill a man; the paint represented splattered blood. Mobsters turning a phrase.

But why Hoffa? Once he was released from serving a prison sentence for jury tampering among other offenses, he intended to get his hands on the billion-dollar Teamsters’ pension fund records and expose all the bad loans made by Frank Fitzsimmons, who assumed control when Hoffa went away. Hoffa also planned to run for Teamsters president against Fitzsimmons in 1976, an election he would likely win. If Hoffa regained control of the pension fund, the mafia would lose their golden goose. Whacking Hoffa was a near-guaranteed way to solve the problem. He had to go.

According to the film and book, Bufalino gave the order. Hoffa vanished. Forty-four years later, his disappearance remains a mystery and, not unlike the Kennedy assassination, is a story that won’t die.

On Sundays in the late 1950s and early 1960s, Bufalino and his associates would often visit my grandfather’s home in Pittston, located between Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. Guns down, forks up. Antipasto, spaghetti, meatballs and homemade sauce, Italian bread, homemade wine, and piles of dirty money in the middle of the kitchen table during an Italian card game called scopa, winner take all, except for the rake, which went to their host. A Sicilian Sunday. A day of rilassamento for the mob. Triggers at rest, to be pulled another day.

We lived across the street and I would often just run over and spend time with the grandparents. But when my father learned the Bufalino crew was scheduled to visit gramps, he made sure I steered clear of the house.

So, was grandpa a member? Or was he a fringe player, like Artie Bucco, the restaurateur and lifelong friend of Tony Soprano in “The Sopranos,” whose only connection to crime was overcooking the brasciole, not frying a foe?

“Your grandfather had (Bufalino) over to the house because they both came from the same town in Sicily — Montedoro,” my mother would explain about these men born 17 years apart. “They knew the same people, spoke the same language, and could talk about where they grew up.”

I’d raise an eyebrow, and my father would track that imaginary fly around the room. Mom’s explanation simply didn’t fly back then.

Still doesn't.

