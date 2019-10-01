Nothing cannot produce something.

Why are perpetual motion machines impossible to invent? Because the law of conservation of energy states that energy cannot be created or destroyed in an isolated system. Science has proven that the physical universe 1) consists of matter and energy and 2) had a specific beginning. So, the physical universe did not exist in any form before it began. It is scientifically impossible for any material "something" to come from "nothing"— spontaneous generation. Therefore, a "self-causing nothing" (the Big Bang) could not have produced the physical universe. Darwin's speculation that "nothing" produced mankind is a hoax — and is anti-science.

True science is based on observable, testable, reproducible and, therefore, verifiable experiments — not on speculative impossibilities.

The Bible states that an eternal, all-knowing, all-powerful and loving God spoke the material universe into existence and that he made mankind in his own image and likeness. Further, he desires that "all mankind be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth." What truth? That you are no cosmic accident — ultimately caused by some impossible "spontaneous generation" — who vanishes after physical death. Rather, the creator — God — wants you to live with him in his forever family by being spiritually "born again," made possible by believing and receiving what Jesus Christ did for all mankind — including you — on Calvary.

To view many scientific proofs of why macro-evolution and "natural selection" cannot possibly be true genetically, check out a weekly podcast, based in Pittsburgh, at origins.ctvn.org. Warning: This program is so clear and fact-based that there are now many counterfeits by evolutionists at .com sites. Dare to compare. Your family's everlasting future may depend on it.

— Leonard Ransil, Erie

Trump operates from gut

to detriment of the U.S.

I have written before about the dangers of President Donald Trump's unhealthy personality, but as Detective Columbo said: "Just one more thing ..." For more details, I refer you to my personality workshop book, "The Wisdom of the Enneagram," pages 51 to 53, a discussion of our three centers of psychic activity, body part and function: The head for thinking; the heart for feeling; and the gut for instincts. Everyone has all three, but everyone has their favorite to which they go first, and the other two lesser and later.

Trump is obviously included with the gut-reacting people. You can understand these three centers of psychic activity if you recall the movie, "The Wizard of Oz." The three characters that accompany Dorothy on the road represent her three psychic centers, Scarecrow — thinking, Tin Man — feeling, and then there is the gut character that, in all the movies Hollywood ever made, most represents the psychic activity of Donald Trump: the Cowardly Lion.

A quote from my textbook: People in the instinctive gut reaction group are: "Concerned with resistance and control of their environment (people and activities). They have issues with aggression and repression. They seek autonomy (I am in charge) and have an underlying feeling — rage. Their whole approach to life is as if they were saying, 'Nothing's going to get the upper hand on me. No one is going to get through my defenses and hurt me.'"

They spend their energies falsely attacking every Toto who comes down their road. Trump is a compassionless, common sense-less, unhealthy danger to America. To recognize a healthy personality, one having a balance that uses all three centers, listen to the speeches of Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren. You will probably vote for a person whose personality is most like your own. Trumpers: Use your head for a change.

— Rev. John Scott, Millcreek

Trump is the master of

deceit, deflection, delay

If we haven't learned anything else about President Donald Trump since he assumed office, we should have learned that he is the master of the three Ds — deceit, deflection and delay.

His ability to lie is well documented — in the thousands of lies counted by those who follow his various iterations. His ability to draw attention away from his transgressions is polished to perfection. And when all else fails, he uses an army of lawyers to drag out accusations against him to the longest extent possible.

Are President Trump's three Ds the skills we want in a president of our country? And will he successfully use these skills to escape losing his presidency over his conduct involving Ukraine? I pray not.

— Paul Modzelewski, Erie