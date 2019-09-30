With a little more than a month until Election Day, the race for Erie County judge seems pretty quiet. David Ridge, Erin Connelly and Ed Smith are running for two spots, although Ridge is pretty much assured of one of the judgeships since winning both Democratic and Republican nominations in the spring. That leaves Connelly and Smith in a tight race for the other position. So far, I haven’t seen too many yard signs, although all three candidates have been making regular stops at public gatherings. ... Former Gov. Tom Ridge, David Ridge’s older brother, will speak at the Barber National Institute’s Disability Employment Month Luncheon on Oct. 7 at the Bayfront Convention Center. ... One of the best photos from Beto O’ Rourke’s visit to Erie on Thursday was the picture of O’Rourke hugging a smiling longtime local Democratic official Jean Theiss. Area Democrats will gather next month to salute Theiss at her annual birthday bash, as she creeps closer to the century mark. ... A memorial Mass is scheduled for Thursday at Gannon University’s Waldron Center, Room 219, at 11 a.m. for John Mattis, who died earlier this year. A former Morning News sportswriter, John was a loyal Gannon graduate who remained in close touch with friends at the college. He’s greatly missed by his twin brother, Joe Mattis, and his many friends. ... Watching singer Vince Gill on Ken Burns’ recent country music documentary on PBS made me want to attend his Erie concert on Oct. 26 at the Warner Theatre. Gill is a great musician who has played with many top bands over the years, including the Eagles after the death of Glenn Frey in 2016. You might spot Gill, a scratch golfer, playing at an area course during his visit here. He’s been married for nearly two decades to gospel singer Amy Grant. ... When Wegmans recently opened a new store in Raleigh, North Carolina, it introduced Smith’s hot dogs to that region. It seems that Smith’s is becoming more of a national brand with the passing of every day. ... St. Joseph Catholic Church will celebrate Oktoberfest on Friday and Saturday. The Blues Beaters will play Friday night, so get your Limburger cheese sandwiches and settle in for a good show. ... I goofed when I recently mentioned that Mayor Joe Schember’s mother was of Italian descent. The late Helen Flatley Schember, daughter of Mayor Tom Flatley, was as Irish as a shamrock. Joe Schember will be honored Oct. 13 as Man of the Year by the Giuseppe Mazzini Civic Association. ... Arlington Park, the racetrack in suburban Chicago, came close to going out of business last week before legislators granted it one more season in 2020. Arlington Park is owned by Churchill Downs Inc., which also owns Presque Isle Downs & Casino. Why does what’s happening in Chicago give me an unsettling feeling for Erie? ... John Leubke, who’s been working for more than a year on a documentary film about the legendary North East High School coach Ted Miller, will debut the film on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Mercyhurst North East Ridge Center Great Room. Copies of the documentary will be available for purchase and are certain to be popular with former students coached by Miller. He was a colorful coach and teacher who won championships with North East’s track, cross country and basketball teams. ... Bill Powers followed in his mother’s footsteps by recently shooting a hole-in-one at Venango Golf Course. His mom was a champion golfer in her native Ireland. ... It seems as if this year’s harvest of peaches, pumpkins and now apples has been bountiful. Local fruit stands and stores are drawing visitors from all over the region. I always think of our old Irish setter, Red, at this time of year. When we lived in North East, he would stand in the back yard for hours, sniffing the fragrant grapes ripening in nearby vineyards. ... Jimmy Carter, who has lived longer than any other American president, will celebrate his 95th birthday on Tuesday. He will probably go out and build a couple of houses.

